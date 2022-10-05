Raven Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $1.13 Million (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded up 18.5% against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $366.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010726 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00144359 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $357.51 or 0.01776634 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004961 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars.

