Raymond James Trims Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Target Price to C$35.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.86% from the stock’s current price.

LIF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$34.42.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Down 5.9 %

TSE LIF traded down C$1.83 on Wednesday, reaching C$28.96. The company had a trading volume of 168,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,971. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$29.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.14. The stock has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of C$25.24 and a 52 week high of C$51.00.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.28 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$66.37 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.5545029 EPS for the current year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

