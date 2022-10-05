Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.81

Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Real Estate Investors Stock Up 1.0 %

RLE stock opened at GBX 32.83 ($0.40) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £59.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 36.66. Real Estate Investors has a 12 month low of GBX 30.50 ($0.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 41.90 ($0.51). The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.65.

Real Estate Investors Company Profile

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

