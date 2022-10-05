Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Up 10.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RCON opened at $0.67 on Friday. Recon Technology has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77.

Institutional Trading of Recon Technology

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Recon Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) by 161.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Recon Technology worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

