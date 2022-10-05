Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) dropped 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.81. Approximately 151,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,171,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush downgraded Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $13.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.58.

Redfin Stock Down 4.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The company has a market cap of $639.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Activity

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.13). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 80.56% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $606.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Slavet bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,386.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 21,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $133,734.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at $76,501.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Slavet bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,386.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth $5,610,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Redfin by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,891,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,910,000 after buying an additional 763,501 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Redfin by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 13,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Redfin by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 194,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 17,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Further Reading

