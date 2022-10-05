Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,000 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on REL. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,330 ($28.15) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,805 ($33.89) price target on Relx in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,986 ($36.08) price objective on Relx in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 2,840 ($34.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 2,785 ($33.65) target price on Relx in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,605.75 ($31.49).

LON:REL opened at GBX 2,286 ($27.62) on Wednesday. Relx has a 52-week low of GBX 2,056 ($24.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,474 ($29.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53. The firm has a market cap of £43.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,818.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,311.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,302.10.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

