Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.45

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.45 and traded as low as $16.51. Rémy Cointreau shares last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 34,468 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €208.00 ($212.24) to €203.00 ($207.14) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €298.00 ($304.08) to €311.00 ($317.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €187.00 ($190.82) to €190.00 ($193.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €304.00 ($310.20) to €310.00 ($316.33) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.33.

Rémy Cointreau Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Rémy Cointreau Announces Dividend

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a $0.0855 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

