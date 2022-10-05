Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Shares of Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) rose 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 24,731 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 111,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.
RNLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Renalytix from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Renalytix from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Renalytix from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st.
The firm has a market cap of $52.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63.
Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.
