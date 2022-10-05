Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Shares of Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) rose 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 24,731 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 111,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RNLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Renalytix from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Renalytix from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Renalytix from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Renalytix Stock Up 9.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $52.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63.

Institutional Trading of Renalytix

Renalytix Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Philosophy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Renalytix by 134.6% during the first quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 415,958 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Renalytix by 11.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 340,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 35,392 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Renalytix by 52.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 251,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 86,344 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Renalytix by 11.1% during the second quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Renalytix by 10.6% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 183,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. 15.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

