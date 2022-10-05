renBTC (RENBTC) Price Hits $20,214.59 on Exchanges

renBTC (RENBTC) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. renBTC has a market capitalization of $65.34 million and approximately $46.23 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC coin can currently be purchased for $20,214.59 or 0.99991047 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, renBTC has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010698 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC’s launch date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,232 coins. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io/renvm. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject.

renBTC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

