Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Westlake Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) – KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Westlake in a research note issued on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $9.53 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.09. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Westlake’s current full-year earnings is $21.73 per share.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 18.97%.

Westlake Price Performance

WLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Westlake from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Westlake from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Westlake from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.29.

WLK opened at $92.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20. Westlake has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $141.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.78.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.357 dividend. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Westlake during the 2nd quarter worth $1,487,000. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth $7,770,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Westlake during the 1st quarter worth $1,005,000. 27.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

