Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Valley National Bancorp’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Valley National Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year. The consensus estimate for Valley National Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $476.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.49 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 27.48%.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 3.6 %

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $11.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.11. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

Institutional Trading of Valley National Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.56%.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.