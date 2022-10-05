ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,848,017,000 after acquiring an additional 254,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,239,867,000 after acquiring an additional 310,980 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,084,262,000 after acquiring an additional 875,001 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,751,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,713,000 after acquiring an additional 70,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,544,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,497,000 after acquiring an additional 192,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD opened at $228.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.49. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $275.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.53 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.40.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total value of $2,601,554.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,605,144.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total transaction of $371,912.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,344,445.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total value of $2,601,554.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,605,144.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,084 shares of company stock worth $7,913,499 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

