Richard A. Paulson Sells 3,488 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 3,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $20,474.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 619,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,523.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.93. 1,517,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,708,270. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.66. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $14.73.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.38 million. On average, research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $385,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 768,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 78.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

KPTI has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

