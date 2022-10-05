RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) & Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) and RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 RingCentral 0 5 19 1 2.84

Versus Systems presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 566.37%. RingCentral has a consensus target price of $126.38, indicating a potential upside of 204.15%. Given Versus Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than RingCentral.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems -620.58% -50.16% -39.17% RingCentral -31.67% -233.94% -9.60%

Volatility and Risk

Versus Systems has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RingCentral has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems $770,000.00 4.55 -$17.85 million ($0.40) -0.56 RingCentral $1.59 billion 2.48 -$376.25 million ($6.15) -6.76

Versus Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RingCentral. RingCentral is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Versus Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.6% of Versus Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of RingCentral shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of RingCentral shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools. It primarily sells its access to platform and service offerings through its direct sales organization. Versus Systems Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax. It sells its products under the RingCentral Professional, RingCentral Glip, and RingCentral Fax brands. The company was founded by Vlad Vendrow and Vladimir Shmunis in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, CA.

