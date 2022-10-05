Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) PT Lowered to $3.00

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 47.55% from the stock’s current price.

RAD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Shares of RAD opened at $5.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.30. Rite Aid has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Rite Aid ( NYSE:RAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 260.98%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Rite Aid’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rite Aid will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 80,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 33,446 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 142,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

