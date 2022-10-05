RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:OPP)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPPGet Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1478 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 18.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of OPP stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 184,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,881. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $15.64.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 82,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 33.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 238,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 59,225 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 21.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

