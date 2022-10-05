RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:OPP)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1478 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 18.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of OPP stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 184,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,881. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $15.64.
About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
