RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:RMI)

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 84.0% per year over the last three years.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.35. 3,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,895. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.42. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 62,862 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 24,029 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

