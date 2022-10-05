RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:RMI)

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 84.0% per year over the last three years.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.35. 3,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,895. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.42. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42.
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
