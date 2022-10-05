RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of RLI to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in RLI by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 2.8% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 30.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 3.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RLI traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,134. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. RLI has a fifty-two week low of $96.22 and a fifty-two week high of $121.93.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $213.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.99 million. RLI had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that RLI will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

