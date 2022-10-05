RLI (NYSE:RLI) PT Lowered to $150.00

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Compass Point to $150.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.75% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

Shares of RLI stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.08. 139,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,134. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.57 and its 200 day moving average is $112.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.37. RLI has a 1 year low of $96.22 and a 1 year high of $121.93.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $213.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.99 million. RLI had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RLI will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of RLI by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,518,000 after purchasing an additional 89,655 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RLI by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $494,822,000 after purchasing an additional 28,756 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of RLI by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 892,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,756,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of RLI by 24.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 594,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,767,000 after purchasing an additional 116,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RLI by 11.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,055,000 after purchasing an additional 45,324 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

