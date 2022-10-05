Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Down 4.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.7% on Monday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $60.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $15.19 and last traded at $15.21. Approximately 41,442 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 734,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RCKT. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.41 and a quick ratio of 13.41.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

