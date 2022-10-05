Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Sold by Front Street Capital Management Inc.

Front Street Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the period. Rogers accounts for about 3.1% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $13,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Rogers by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Rogers by 5,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rogers

In other news, SVP Randall Colin Gouveia sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.46, for a total transaction of $400,222.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rogers Price Performance

Rogers stock opened at $244.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.10. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $180.42 and a 1 year high of $274.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $256.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.75. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $251.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 8.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.00.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

