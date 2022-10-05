Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 459063 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Romios Gold Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.10 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Romios Gold Resources Company Profile

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its projects are located in Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec, and Nevada. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

