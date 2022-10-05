Rosenblatt Securities Initiates Coverage on Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

VIAV has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

VIAV stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.93. The stock had a trading volume of 72,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 278.40 and a beta of 0.78. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $335.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.62 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 1.20%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $273,981.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,254.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,420,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,451,000 after acquiring an additional 506,113 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,826,000 after buying an additional 598,000 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,001,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,125,000 after buying an additional 970,723 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,373,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,432,000 after buying an additional 359,784 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,942,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,241,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.