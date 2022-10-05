Roseon Finance Trading Down 14.2% Over Last Week (ROSN)

Roseon Finance (ROSN) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Roseon Finance has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. Roseon Finance has a total market cap of $1.78 million and $348,095.00 worth of Roseon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Roseon Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004557 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00043830 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000586 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $318.00 or 0.01585811 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Roseon Finance Profile

Roseon Finance (CRYPTO:ROSN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2021. Roseon Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Roseon Finance’s official Twitter account is @RoseonFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Roseon Finance’s official website is roseon.finance.

Roseon Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Roseon Finance is a mobile yield aggregator designed to manage crypto + NFT portfolios and optimizes yield across DeFi and CeFi networks.Key elements of the Roseon Finance ecosystem:Roseon Mobile is a mobile crypto app that tightly integrates with CeFi and DeFi services within a single interface to help simplify the digital asset investing experience.Roseon Aggregator Service integrates with external CeFi and DeFi sources to bring liquidity, yield and NFTs into the Roseon ecosystem.Roseon.DeFi is a decentralized yield farming application designed to provide liquidity pools, swaps and yield aggregation as it will interact with the other DeFi services with the goal of optimization.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Roseon Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Roseon Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Roseon Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

