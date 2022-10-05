Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Trading 9.9% Higher

Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) traded up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.67. 8,261 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 717,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Rover Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rover Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.31.

Rover Group Stock Up 6.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63.

Insider Activity

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.09 million. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 43.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rover Group, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $124,056.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,254,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,376,685.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $124,056.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,254,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,376,685.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $80,103.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,052,937 shares in the company, valued at $4,327,571.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,475 shares of company stock worth $219,782. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rover Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Rover Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rover Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rover Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Rover Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rover Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rover Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

