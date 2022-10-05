Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Declares Dividend of $0.09

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.088 per share on Monday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund stock opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.31.

Insider Activity at Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

In related news, President Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 27,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $231,283.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 4,316,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,871,768.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth about $166,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth about $325,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 55.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 31,715 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $5,740,000.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

