Sable Resources (CVE:SAE) Trading Down 10%

Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE – Get Rating) dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 235,765 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 358,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Sable Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$25.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 30.11 and a quick ratio of 29.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.21.

Sable Resources Company Profile

Sable Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Don Julio project covering an area of 63,314 hectares; the El Fierro project covering an area of 58,510 hectares; the El Fierrazo project, the Los Pumas project, and the Laspina project located in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Vinata project and the El Escarpe project located in Mexico.

