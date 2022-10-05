Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $219,000 Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Sage Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,324 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,524,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,779,000 after purchasing an additional 189,054 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,113,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,180,000 after purchasing an additional 162,260 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,223,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,669,000 after purchasing an additional 573,816 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,874,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,735,000 after buying an additional 221,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,372,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,267,000 after purchasing an additional 334,441 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,069. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $43.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.31.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

