Sage Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 4.6% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $34,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $233.32. The stock had a trading volume of 121,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,514. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.58. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

