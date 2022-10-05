Sage Financial Group Inc. Invests $2.59 Million in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 0.3% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,535.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,649,000 after acquiring an additional 215,454 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $105.72. The stock had a trading volume of 151,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,216,827. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.36.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

