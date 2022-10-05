Sage Financial Group Inc. Invests $236,000 in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 63,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $45.45. The stock had a trading volume of 19,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,109. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.91 and a 1-year high of $54.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.13.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.