Sage Financial Group Inc. Invests $280,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,933,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,248,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,479,936. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $303.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.83. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $267.10 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

