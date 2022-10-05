Sage Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG stock traded up $3.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.14. 1,265,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.41 and its 200 day moving average is $85.15. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

