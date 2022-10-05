Sage Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.3% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,914,000 after acquiring an additional 26,025 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 267,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 503.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 9,462 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,833,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $346.84. 210,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,269,793. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $328.12 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

