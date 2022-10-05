Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 25,153 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sage Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,153 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:JPST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,244,011 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average of $50.15.

