Sage Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. HT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $3,080,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BSV traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.97. The stock had a trading volume of 41,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325,806. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $81.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.