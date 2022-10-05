Sage Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $10,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth about $66,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.95. 5,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,969. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.97. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.84 and a 52 week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

