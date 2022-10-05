Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Buys 350 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,484,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,669,000 after acquiring an additional 702,499 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,384,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $80,808,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,122,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,141,000 after buying an additional 181,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 706,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,181,000 after buying an additional 431,952 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKK traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.97. The stock had a trading volume of 788,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,297,127. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.22. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $125.86.

