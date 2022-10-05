Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Invests $2.07 Million in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $109.86. 1,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,855,627. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.83 and a fifty-two week high of $110.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.01 and its 200-day moving average is $110.10.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.201 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

