Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $94.13

Sanofi (EPA:SAN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €94.13 ($96.05) and traded as low as €77.78 ($79.37). Sanofi shares last traded at €78.40 ($80.00), with a volume of 2,300,773 shares traded.
Sanofi Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of €84.77 and a 200-day moving average of €93.93.
Sanofi Company Profile
Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
Featured Articles
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
- Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.