Sara Bay Financial Sells 327 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sara Bay Financial lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 3.4% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.85. 699,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,008,122. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $104.40 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.48. The company has a market cap of $325.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.
JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.85.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
