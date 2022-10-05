Savills (LON:SVS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,047.20

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,047.20 ($12.65) and traded as low as GBX 784 ($9.47). Savills shares last traded at GBX 810.50 ($9.79), with a volume of 423,486 shares.

Savills Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82. The stock has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 902.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 975.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,044.39.

Get Savills alerts:

Savills Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 6.60 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Savills’s payout ratio is 2,065.22%.

Savills Company Profile

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Savills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.