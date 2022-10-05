SBB Research Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,661 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 4.8 %

Several research firms recently commented on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.54.

NYSE MPC opened at $107.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.94. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $114.35. The stock has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Recommended Stories

