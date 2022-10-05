SBB Research Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

SBB Research Group LLC decreased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 158,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568,000 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 5.3% of SBB Research Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SBB Research Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.66. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.14.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

