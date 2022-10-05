SBB Research Group LLC Takes Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 1.1% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 9,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,323,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 87.3% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,623,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,289,000. EULAV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,397,000. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in Booking by 18.1% in the second quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Booking to $2,500.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,550.37.

Booking Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,759.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,907.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2,016.16. The company has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.22 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,813. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.