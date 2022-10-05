Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.42-0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.88. Schnitzer Steel Industries also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.00-6.05 EPS.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.55. 59 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,163. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $866.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after buying an additional 52,677 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Featured Stories

