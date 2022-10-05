Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) Insider Ewen Cameron Watt Buys 3,000 Shares

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF – Get Rating) insider Ewen Cameron Watt purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 279 ($3.37) per share, with a total value of £8,370 ($10,113.58).

Schroder Income Growth Fund Stock Performance

Schroder Income Growth Fund stock traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 275 ($3.32). 10,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,898. The firm has a market cap of £191.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 671.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 292.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 297.71. Schroder Income Growth Fund plc has a 12 month low of GBX 262.78 ($3.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 319.50 ($3.86).

Schroder Income Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a GBX 5.70 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Schroder Income Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Schroder Income Growth Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

About Schroder Income Growth Fund

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

