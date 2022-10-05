Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.26

Shares of Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHNWF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 2,890 ($34.92) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 2,703 ($32.66) to GBX 2,524.50 ($30.50) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,050 ($36.85) to GBX 520 ($6.28) in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Schroders Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.23.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

