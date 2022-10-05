Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Holdings Raised by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 922,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,426 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 15.4% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $23,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $32.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.55.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

