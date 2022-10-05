Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.82

Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.82 and traded as low as C$16.49. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at C$17.55, with a volume of 70,851 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 583.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.29, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 7.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.77.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

